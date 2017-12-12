Tom Brake: Media Aren’t “Patriotic” Enough

This is what the LibDems said when Andrea Leadsom called on the media to be more patriotic:

“This is a sinister threat to the free media. How dare Andrea Leadsom tell the press what they should think, this isn’t a George Orwell book. She needs to apologise for these comments and realise what she said was frankly stupid.”

Yet today top LibDem Tom Brake says the right-wing press

“… Don’t have the patriotism or honesty to point out the failings of a Conservative govt. and its approach to Brexit.”

So when Brexiteers call for patriotic coverage they’re “a sinister threat to the free media” but when Tom Brake does it it’s fine?

December 12, 2017 at 5:53 pm



Quote of the Day

Noel Gallagher tells NME…

“Fuck Jeremy Corbyn. He’s a Communist…. the communists don’t care about the aspirational.”

