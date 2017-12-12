Tom Brake: Media Aren’t “Patriotic” Enough

This is what the LibDems said when Andrea Leadsom called on the media to be more patriotic:

“This is a sinister threat to the free media. How dare Andrea Leadsom tell the press what they should think, this isn’t a George Orwell book. She needs to apologise for these comments and realise what she said was frankly stupid.”

Yet today top LibDem Tom Brake says the right-wing press

“… Don’t have the patriotism or honesty to point out the failings of a Conservative govt. and its approach to Brexit.”

So when Brexiteers call for patriotic coverage they’re “a sinister threat to the free media” but when Tom Brake does it it’s fine?