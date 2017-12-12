Commission Confirms ‘Legally Binding’ Row Confected

Once again it falls to Guido to point out the nonsense being pushed by Remainers today. The latest “row” confected by pro-Remain elements of the media claims David Davis committed some heinous gaffe by noting that last week’s deal is not strictly speaking legally binding. Today’s Times leader accuses DD of “undermining” the deal, taking the Guy Verhofstadt line that his comments “undermined trust”. Except, as with everything Verhofstadt says, this isn’t based in reality…

Yesterday a spokesman for the European Commission confirmed the deal is “formally speaking not legally binding”, and that it was merely an agreement “between gentlemen”. In other words Davis was right. Even the Remainers’ preferred legal expert Gina Miller agreed that it isn’t legally binding on Marr on Sunday. Davis and Verhofstadt have spoken this afternoon to agree to “get it converted into legal text as soon as possible”, something which has to be done because it isn’t binding in its current form. Guido is sure someone at the Commission could explain this slowly to the Times’ Brexit-hating leader writers…