Brussels Booze-Up Bonanza as MEPs’ Bar, Restaurant and Lounge Renovated

Brussels is set for booze-up bonanza after the European Parliament announced it is renovating the MEPs’ restaurant and lounge – and to make up for the inconvenience has built a new bar costing €200,000. Refurbishment works in the Altiero Spinelli building will begin in January and last for six months. MEPs received a note on their intranet informing them:

“In the framework of the catering policy adopted by the Bureau… to better accommodate Members’ needs and to adapt and modernise existing infrastructures, a refurbishing project of the Members’ restaurant and lounge in Brussels will start next year…To ensure high quality and functional service to Members’ parliamentary work, the Members’ Bar next to the Hemicycle in Strasbourg has been extended with new facilities.”

In April the European Parliament approved plans for the new 80-seat bar in Strasbourg, which replaced a library. There is also another bar in the Altiero Spinelli building which will remain open during the refurb. Guido has asked how much the latest renovations will cost. UKIP MEP Jonathan Bullock told Guido:

“It’s amazing they are making this a priority- we will of course make full use of the extended bar to celebrate Brexit when it finally comes!”

What are you drinking Jean-Claude?

Tags: ,
December 12, 2017 at 1:27 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Former public schoolboy Chuka Umunna told the  ‘Exit From Brexit Dinner’…

“Remainians, Remoaners, I don’t care what the label is, I’m proud. It’s fashionable to label everyone in this room as the liberal metropolitan elite . . . This caricature is promoted by a bunch of former public schoolboys!” 

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Labour Peddle More Animal Sentience Fake News Labour Peddle More Animal Sentience Fake News
Labour’s “Easy Movement” Muddle Labour’s “Easy Movement” Muddle
UK Number One Developed Economy For New Business UK Number One Developed Economy For New Business
Sunday Show Highlights Sunday Show Highlights
Khan Gets Brexit-Bashing Corbynistas To Write His ‘Independent’ Impact Papers Khan Gets Brexit-Bashing Corbynistas To Write His ‘Independent’ Impact Papers
WATCH: Barnier Shuts Down Remainers’ Single Market Fantasy WATCH: Barnier Shuts Down Remainers’ Single Market Fantasy
Brexit Bill £35-39 Billion: What the Papers Said Brexit Bill £35-39 Billion: What the Papers Said
Senior Brexiteers Back Deal Senior Brexiteers Back Deal
Deal Done: Read in Full Deal Done: Read in Full
Watch: Moment May and Juncker Announce Deal Watch: Moment May and Juncker Announce Deal
Watch: May Not Bringing Brexiteers With Her Watch: May Not Bringing Brexiteers With Her
Boris: Whole of UK Must Take Back Control Boris: Whole of UK Must Take Back Control
Gisela: Regulatory Alignment “Completely Unacceptable”, Doesn’t Respect Referendum Gisela: Regulatory Alignment “Completely Unacceptable”, Doesn’t Respect Referendum
CBI: Brexit the Worst Thing to Happen In Any Country in the World Ever CBI: Brexit the Worst Thing to Happen In Any Country in the World Ever
Pompous Benn Too Busy for Brexit Questions Pompous Benn Too Busy for Brexit Questions
Schulz: Member States Must Accept United States of Europe Or Leave EU Schulz: Member States Must Accept United States of Europe Or Leave EU
Knives Out For Heywood and Robbins Knives Out For Heywood and Robbins
Starmer: UK Should Remain in Single Market and Customs Union Starmer: UK Should Remain in Single Market and Customs Union
Order of the OTT: Guardian Says “We’ll All Starve” Due to Brexit Order of the OTT: Guardian Says “We’ll All Starve” Due to Brexit
Tweet that Sank the No Border Deal… For Now Tweet that Sank the No Border Deal… For Now