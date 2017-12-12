Brussels Booze-Up Bonanza as MEPs’ Bar, Restaurant and Lounge Renovated

Brussels is set for booze-up bonanza after the European Parliament announced it is renovating the MEPs’ restaurant and lounge – and to make up for the inconvenience has built a new bar costing €200,000. Refurbishment works in the Altiero Spinelli building will begin in January and last for six months. MEPs received a note on their intranet informing them:

“In the framework of the catering policy adopted by the Bureau… to better accommodate Members’ needs and to adapt and modernise existing infrastructures, a refurbishing project of the Members’ restaurant and lounge in Brussels will start next year…To ensure high quality and functional service to Members’ parliamentary work, the Members’ Bar next to the Hemicycle in Strasbourg has been extended with new facilities.”

In April the European Parliament approved plans for the new 80-seat bar in Strasbourg, which replaced a library. There is also another bar in the Altiero Spinelli building which will remain open during the refurb. Guido has asked how much the latest renovations will cost. UKIP MEP Jonathan Bullock told Guido:

“It’s amazing they are making this a priority- we will of course make full use of the extended bar to celebrate Brexit when it finally comes!”

What are you drinking Jean-Claude?