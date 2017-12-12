BBC Hypes Gloomy Brexit Report By EU-Funded Think Tank

The second main story on BBC News all day has been a report by an American think tank warning that “nearly all” the possible outcomes of Brexit will see the UK worse off than staying in the EU. Of course the Rand Corporation, which published the report, is funded by the European Commission, the European Parliament and the European Union Research Executive Agency. Not that the Beeb thought to mention that…

Guido has read the Rand report so you don’t have to. It is filled with flaws and biases – for example it says the Brexit bill will be up to €75 billion (fact check: it’s between £35-39 billion). The report looks at many types of supposed models for Brexit, but it bizarrely doesn’t assess the outcome of the UK signing trade deals with multiple countries, one of the main reasons for leaving: “We did not explore the… model in which the UK would complete FTAs with numerous countries”. This is the government’s plan, why is it not included in the study?

Then there is the model Rand say they have used to determine their figures – it is the same as the infamous Treasury model that wrongly predicted a calamitous aftermath of a Leave vote. Debunked…

The report admits that “research for this study was completed as of 15 September 2017”. Eh? Quite a lot has happened since September – not least talks moving onto phase 2 when just a few months ago Remainers said they were doomed. Maybe if the study was up to date they’d have got the Brexit bill right…

And remember how the Beeb noted that “nearly all” of the outcomes were dire? What their coverage didn’t mention today is Rand’s finding that if the UK agrees FTAs with both the EU and the US we would see double the amount of GDP growth than any one of the so-called soft Brexit scenarios. Odd that this finding was missing from the BBC’s own coverage…

UPDATE: And the Rand report finds almost no difference in terms of GDP impact between the EEA minus or CETA plus models.

Tags: , ,
December 12, 2017 at 3:49 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Former public schoolboy Chuka Umunna told the  ‘Exit From Brexit Dinner’…

“Remainians, Remoaners, I don’t care what the label is, I’m proud. It’s fashionable to label everyone in this room as the liberal metropolitan elite . . . This caricature is promoted by a bunch of former public schoolboys!” 

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Labour Peddle More Animal Sentience Fake News Labour Peddle More Animal Sentience Fake News
Labour’s “Easy Movement” Muddle Labour’s “Easy Movement” Muddle
UK Number One Developed Economy For New Business UK Number One Developed Economy For New Business
Sunday Show Highlights Sunday Show Highlights
Khan Gets Brexit-Bashing Corbynistas To Write His ‘Independent’ Impact Papers Khan Gets Brexit-Bashing Corbynistas To Write His ‘Independent’ Impact Papers
WATCH: Barnier Shuts Down Remainers’ Single Market Fantasy WATCH: Barnier Shuts Down Remainers’ Single Market Fantasy
Brexit Bill £35-39 Billion: What the Papers Said Brexit Bill £35-39 Billion: What the Papers Said
Senior Brexiteers Back Deal Senior Brexiteers Back Deal
Deal Done: Read in Full Deal Done: Read in Full
Watch: Moment May and Juncker Announce Deal Watch: Moment May and Juncker Announce Deal
Watch: May Not Bringing Brexiteers With Her Watch: May Not Bringing Brexiteers With Her
Boris: Whole of UK Must Take Back Control Boris: Whole of UK Must Take Back Control
Gisela: Regulatory Alignment “Completely Unacceptable”, Doesn’t Respect Referendum Gisela: Regulatory Alignment “Completely Unacceptable”, Doesn’t Respect Referendum
CBI: Brexit the Worst Thing to Happen In Any Country in the World Ever CBI: Brexit the Worst Thing to Happen In Any Country in the World Ever
Pompous Benn Too Busy for Brexit Questions Pompous Benn Too Busy for Brexit Questions
Schulz: Member States Must Accept United States of Europe Or Leave EU Schulz: Member States Must Accept United States of Europe Or Leave EU
Knives Out For Heywood and Robbins Knives Out For Heywood and Robbins
Starmer: UK Should Remain in Single Market and Customs Union Starmer: UK Should Remain in Single Market and Customs Union
Order of the OTT: Guardian Says “We’ll All Starve” Due to Brexit Order of the OTT: Guardian Says “We’ll All Starve” Due to Brexit
Tweet that Sank the No Border Deal… For Now Tweet that Sank the No Border Deal… For Now