UK Number One Developed Economy For New Business

More businesses were established in the UK last year that in any of world’s other developed economies, according to accountants UHY Hacker Young. 218,000 new businesses were started in the UK in 2016, a a 6% increase on 2015. During the referendum the Remain campaign said:

“If we left, businesses would be hit by new charges… leading to job cuts, higher prices, lower wages and fewer opportunities for you and your family. Companies say they would move their business, and jobs, to other EU countries, meaning fewer jobs on the UK market.”

UHY’s Daniel Hutson said:

“The figures suggest confidence in the economic outlook, despite Brexit.”

Classic!

Quote of the Day

Former public schoolboy Chuka Umunna told the  ‘Exit From Brexit Dinner’…

“Remainians, Remoaners, I don’t care what the label is, I’m proud. It’s fashionable to label everyone in this room as the liberal metropolitan elite . . . This caricature is promoted by a bunch of former public schoolboys!” 

