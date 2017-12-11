Guardian and BBC Fail to Mention Kerslake is Labour Adviser

The Guardian published a resignation letter from crossbencher Lord Bob Kerslake who has stepped down as Chair of King’s College Hospital Trust in protest at “dire NHS funding problems”. The paper described him as follows:

“Bob Kerslake was chairman of King’s College hospital, London. He is a member of the House of Lords, president of the Local Government Association and former head of the civil service and permanent secretary at the Department for Communities and Local Government.”

Yeah, sort of. What the Guardian – and subsequently BBC Breakfast and other outlets – have omitted to mention is that Kerslake has been undertaking work for John McDonnell’s Shadow Treasury Team for more than two years. At conference McDonnell boasted about commissioning Kerslake to write a series of “implementation manuals” for the Labour manifesto, meaning Kerslake is effectively drafting the details of Labour’s proposed legislative programme. McDonnell said:

“We’re taking each policy and we’re developing an implementation manual… We’re looking at what legislation is needed, so we will have draft legislation ready to go, we’re bringing civil servants like Lord Bob Kerslake to train our teams on how you implement these policies and we’re taking advice from past ministers as well.”

Labour has also held Shadow Cabinet training days with Kerslake. McDonnell said in June:

“We’re trying to do a training exercise where we’re bringing in people like Bob Kerslake, the head of the civil service, to work with them on things like what it would be like to be a minister, what their first day will be like, what their first 100 days will be like. So they feel confident about that as well.”

It doesn’t stop there. Kerslake led an independent review into the Treasury for McDonnell, announced in September 2015. McDonnell said at the time:

“Labour asked Sir Bob Kerslake to head up a review into the Treasury because we needed to have a serious and thorough examination of one of the most important pillars of government, and the cornerstone of economic policy making in our country…  I would also like thank Sir Bob Kerslake for his time, energy and expertise in producing this report for Labour.”

McDonnell’s spokesman insisted Kerslake is “independent”:

You can decide for yourself…

UPDATE: Sky News reports that Kerslake was asked to consider his position by NHS Improvement Chairwoman Baroness Harding on Friday.

Tags: ,
People:
December 11, 2017 at 9:55 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Noel Gallagher tells NME…

“Fuck Jeremy Corbyn. He’s a Communist…. the communists don’t care about the aspirational.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Guardian and BBC Fail to Mention Kerslake is Labour Adviser Guardian and BBC Fail to Mention Kerslake is Labour Adviser
Max Clifford Dead Max Clifford Dead
Sunday Show Highlights Sunday Show Highlights
BuzzFeed Redundancies Doubled BuzzFeed Redundancies Doubled
Pompous Benn Too Busy for Brexit Questions Pompous Benn Too Busy for Brexit Questions
Boris on “Cowardly” Paperchase and Pizza Hut Boris on “Cowardly” Paperchase and Pizza Hut
Order of the OTT: Guardian Says “We’ll All Starve” Due to Brexit Order of the OTT: Guardian Says “We’ll All Starve” Due to Brexit
Now Stop Funding Hate Targets NSPCC Now Stop Funding Hate Targets NSPCC
Loony Chris Williamson Still Loving Castro Loony Chris Williamson Still Loving Castro
Spineless Pizza Hut Cave to Press-Hating Twitter Trolls Spineless Pizza Hut Cave to Press-Hating Twitter Trolls
Layoffs at BuzzFeed UK Layoffs at BuzzFeed UK
Labour Spreads BBC’s Incorrect Universal Credit Story Labour Spreads BBC’s Incorrect Universal Credit Story
BBC’s Unfortunate Corbyn Subtitle Typo BBC’s Unfortunate Corbyn Subtitle Typo
Five More Years of Kay Five More Years of Kay
Indy Retracts Animal Sentience Story Indy Retracts Animal Sentience Story
Viral Animal Sentience Fake News Story Seen by Two Million Viral Animal Sentience Fake News Story Seen by Two Million
Putin: Alex Salmond is Not a Kremlin Propagandist Putin: Alex Salmond is Not a Kremlin Propagandist
Owen, Piers, Guido Three-Way Owen, Piers, Guido Three-Way
Newsnight’s Royal Farce Newsnight’s Royal Farce
Paperchase Faces Backlash After Bowing to Anti-Press Freedom Cranks Paperchase Faces Backlash After Bowing to Anti-Press Freedom Cranks