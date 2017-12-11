Cult of Corbyn: Christmas Edition

The Leader’s Office is getting in the Christmas spirit: Shadow Cabinet members visited in small groups over the last week to decorate Jezza’s Xmas tree, putting on a bauble each, while staffers did the finishing touches, including raising the essential red star. Meanwhile, Jezza’s rather boring official Christmas card is out (below).

Lovely festive Christmas card from Jeremy Corbyn. Unfortunate two people inadvertently look as if they’re holding guns! pic.twitter.com/OjP4SDqAKo — Kevin Maguire (@Kevin_Maguire) 11 December 2017

It’s got nothing on the cards the Labour Party shop started flogging last month – a cult of Corbyn Christmas special depicting a snowman wearing an “oh Jeremy Corbyn” scarf and flat cap. A pack of 8 went for a suggested donation of £8. Who needs Jesus when you’ve got Jez-us?