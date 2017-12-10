Shami “Very Disappointed” By Suggestion To Kill Jihadis

Labour’s Shami Chakrabarti said she was “very disappointed” by Gavin Williamson’s comments about killing so-called Islamic State fighters this week. The Labour peer this morning described “targeted assassinations” of “criminals” – presumably IS fighters – as “appalling”. The new Defence Secretary said in an interview earlier this week:

“Quite simply, my view is a dead terrorist can’t cause any harm to Britain. I do not believe that any terrorist, whether they come from this country or any other, should ever be allowed back into this country. We should do everything we can do to destroy and eliminate that threat.”

Bad look for Labour…

Tags: ,
People:
December 10, 2017 at 1:33 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Former public schoolboy Chuka Umunna told the  ‘Exit From Brexit Dinner’…

“Remainians, Remoaners, I don’t care what the label is, I’m proud. It’s fashionable to label everyone in this room as the liberal metropolitan elite . . . This caricature is promoted by a bunch of former public schoolboys!” 

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Max Clifford Dead Max Clifford Dead
Sunday Show Highlights Sunday Show Highlights
Labour Candidate’s $3000-a-Bottle Champagne Labour Candidate’s $3000-a-Bottle Champagne
Khan Gets Brexit-Bashing Corbynistas To Write His ‘Independent’ Impact Papers Khan Gets Brexit-Bashing Corbynistas To Write His ‘Independent’ Impact Papers
BuzzFeed Redundancies Doubled BuzzFeed Redundancies Doubled
WATCH: Barnier Shuts Down Remainers’ Single Market Fantasy WATCH: Barnier Shuts Down Remainers’ Single Market Fantasy
Brexit Bill £35-39 Billion: What the Papers Said Brexit Bill £35-39 Billion: What the Papers Said
Senior Brexiteers Back Deal Senior Brexiteers Back Deal
Mail’s Epic Guardian Burn Mail’s Epic Guardian Burn
Deal Done: Read in Full Deal Done: Read in Full
Watch: Moment May and Juncker Announce Deal Watch: Moment May and Juncker Announce Deal
Watch: May Not Bringing Brexiteers With Her Watch: May Not Bringing Brexiteers With Her
Boris: Whole of UK Must Take Back Control Boris: Whole of UK Must Take Back Control
Gisela: Regulatory Alignment “Completely Unacceptable”, Doesn’t Respect Referendum Gisela: Regulatory Alignment “Completely Unacceptable”, Doesn’t Respect Referendum
Osborne Doesn’t Rule Out Return To Parliament Osborne Doesn’t Rule Out Return To Parliament
CBI: Brexit the Worst Thing to Happen In Any Country in the World Ever CBI: Brexit the Worst Thing to Happen In Any Country in the World Ever
Pompous Benn Too Busy for Brexit Questions Pompous Benn Too Busy for Brexit Questions
Labour’s Second Round of Student Debt Fibs Labour’s Second Round of Student Debt Fibs
Schulz: Member States Must Accept United States of Europe Or Leave EU Schulz: Member States Must Accept United States of Europe Or Leave EU
LibDems Livid at Olney’s £68,000 Salary For Four Day Week LibDems Livid at Olney’s £68,000 Salary For Four Day Week