Shami “Very Disappointed” By Suggestion To Kill Jihadis

Labour’s Shami Chakrabarti said she was “very disappointed” by Gavin Williamson’s comments about killing so-called Islamic State fighters this week. The Labour peer this morning described “targeted assassinations” of “criminals” – presumably IS fighters – as “appalling”. The new Defence Secretary said in an interview earlier this week:

“Quite simply, my view is a dead terrorist can’t cause any harm to Britain. I do not believe that any terrorist, whether they come from this country or any other, should ever be allowed back into this country. We should do everything we can do to destroy and eliminate that threat.”

Bad look for Labour…