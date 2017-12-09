Saturday Seven Up

This week 207,977 visitors visited 778,100 times viewing 1,255,376 pages. The top stories in order of popularity were:
- McDonnell Skewered Over Labour’s Slippery Sums
- Schulz: Member States Must Accept United States of Europe Or Leave EU
- Juncker: No Deal Today, “Very Confident” Sufficient Progress Next Week
- Sadiq and Sturgeon Deliberately Misleading
- Corbynistas Turn on Rayner and Thornberry
- Greatest NUS Election Video Ever
- Barnier Shuts Down Remainers’ Single Market Fantasy
You can get the headlines that will be in tomorrow’s papers the night before by subscribing to the Guidogram, emailed to your inbox every evening order-order.com/subscribe.
You’re either in front of Guido, or behind…