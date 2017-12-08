May and Juncker Announce Deal

“Brexit deal will secure the rights of 3 million EU citizens living in the UK… and there will be no hard border in Northern Ireland” says Prime Minister Theresa May pic.twitter.com/yTOYMyCcoU — Sky News (@SkyNews) 8 December 2017

‘Sufficient progress made on Brexit negotiations and ready to move onto the second phase’ says Jean-Claude Juncker, President of EU Commission pic.twitter.com/IIeY8vAsTv — Sky News (@SkyNews) 8 December 2017

The news you’re waking up to this morning is that a deal has been reached in Phase One of the Brexit negotiations and ‘sufficient progress’ has been declared, paving the way for trade talks. Read the deal in full here…