Mail’s Epic Guardian Burn

Top banter from the Daily Mail this morning teasing The Guardian over its decision to go tabloid. The Guardian has said it will ditch its ‘Berliner’ format in the new year. The Mail’s editorial shows just what can be done with a smaller page:

“The Mail congratulates the Guardian on finally seeing the light and becoming a tabloid. True, it’s taken a long time and – through awesome business ineptitude – losses of hundreds of millions of pounds. We sincerely hope that by joining the tabloid club, the paper might now begin to make financial sense, rather than depend on massive subsidy. Just one bit of helpful advice. Commercially-viable tabloids – even mid-market ones like the Mail – rely on putting stories on their pages that actually interest people.”

What will actually sting the Guardian newsroom is the realisation that the paper wasted £50 million on Berliner format presses in 2005 – they were expected to roll for much longer. The Guardian also spent £30 million that year upgrading printworks in London and Manchester. Another £80 million down the Guardian gutter…