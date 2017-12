A Labour Party candidate is selling $3,000 a bottle champagne to Formula One drivers, Guido can reveal. City trader and Momentum fan Matthew Valentine, selected by Labour as a council candidate in Battersea, is the official UK distributor for fancy fizz Carbon Champagne. Tax-swerving superstars including Louis Hamilton spray the costly champers at Grand Prix: the firm has an exclusive deal with Formula One. If only there was a term for this kind of socialism…