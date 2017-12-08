Deal Done: Read In Full

Phase 1 Joint Report by Ross Kempsell on Scribd
That “full alignment” line is worrying Leavers this morning…
Former public schoolboy Chuka Umunna told the ‘Exit From Brexit Dinner’…
“Remainians, Remoaners, I don’t care what the label is, I’m proud. It’s fashionable to label everyone in this room as the liberal metropolitan elite . . . This caricature is promoted by a bunch of former public schoolboys!”