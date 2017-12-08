BuzzFeed Doubles Planned Redundancies

A collective OMG in the BuzzFeed listicle nerve centre last night as staff were told planned redundancies are set to be more than doubled. Last month the outlet’s millennial scribblers were warned that 20 London roles would be axed, now they have been told 45 staff will go – grim news just weeks before Christmas. 14 of 33 news reporters are set for the chop as well as subs and six on the Buzz team. If 45 go that’s a third of BuzzFeed UK’s 140 staff. Average salaries of £60,000 were just not sustainable…

December 8, 2017 at 2:42 pm



Quote of the Day

Noel Gallagher tells NME…

“Fuck Jeremy Corbyn. He’s a Communist…. the communists don’t care about the aspirational.”

