Schulz: Member States Must Accept United States of Europe Or Leave EU

Martin Schulz has told the SDP party conference today that a new treaty should be presented to member states creating a United States of Europe and countries who oppose it must leave the EU. He demanded “there to be a constitutional treaty to create a federal Europe… the treaty will be presented to the member states and those who are against should just leave the European Union… We want the United States of Europe”. His plan is for this to come into existence by 2025. And some Remainers think they have a hope of changing the public’s mind about Brexit…