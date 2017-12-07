Pompous Benn Too Busy for Brexit Questions

The always pompous and unfailingly officious Hilary Benn was just too busy for any more questions on Brexit this morning, cutting off his Sky News interview after only a few minutes. No great loss…
Former public schoolboy Chuka Umunna told the ‘Exit From Brexit Dinner’…
“Remainians, Remoaners, I don’t care what the label is, I’m proud. It’s fashionable to label everyone in this room as the liberal metropolitan elite . . . This caricature is promoted by a bunch of former public schoolboys!”