‘One Week to Stop a Soft Brexit’, Barwell Failing to Hold it Together

Two columns today show just how serious things are between Number 10 and the Brexiteers. In the Speccie James Forsyth quotes a leading Vote Leave figure warning there is “a week to fight back” against a soft Brexit. His piece blames the whole clusterf**k on a “hopelessly understaffed” Downing Street, “a general lack of direction and grip” and the vacuum caused by Damian Green’s distractions. In the Times Iain Martin is even more damning, he says Number 10 “resembles a morgue” and names Gavin Barwell as “struggling to hold it all together”Yesterday Guido told how May is being bounced by Jeremy Heywood and Olly Robbins into a non-Brexit which prevents us from diverging from the EU – this is now the crunch issue.

Cabinet Brexiteers do not believe Theresa May wants to sell them out on Brexit. However they think May, Barwell and Number 10 do not understand the implications of the direction they are taking on regulatory alignment. Leavers are genuinely raging that there is no one in charge and the lack of leadership in Downing Street has allowed Heywood and Robbins to dictate the process and shift them towards a soft Brexit. Tories are even muttering wistfully that Nick Timothy would never have stood for this – it is a sign of how bad things are that some are almost longing for the days he was in charge. The Cabinet reckoning on the Brexit end state is promised before the end of the year. May has delayed it to hold her government together but in doing so her indecisiveness and caution has allowed the Remainers to walk her towards a non-Brexit.

The Vote Leave figure says there is a week to fight back against a soft Brexit. The other way of looking at it is May has a week to save herself from the consequences of taking the wrong path… 

Tags: ,
People: /
December 7, 2017 at 10:24 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Former public schoolboy Chuka Umunna told the  ‘Exit From Brexit Dinner’…

“Remainians, Remoaners, I don’t care what the label is, I’m proud. It’s fashionable to label everyone in this room as the liberal metropolitan elite . . . This caricature is promoted by a bunch of former public schoolboys!” 

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Boris: Whole of UK Must Take Back Control Boris: Whole of UK Must Take Back Control
Gisela: Regulatory Alignment “Completely Unacceptable”, Doesn’t Respect Referendum Gisela: Regulatory Alignment “Completely Unacceptable”, Doesn’t Respect Referendum
CBI: Brexit the Worst Thing to Happen In Any Country in the World Ever CBI: Brexit the Worst Thing to Happen In Any Country in the World Ever
Pompous Benn Too Busy for Brexit Questions Pompous Benn Too Busy for Brexit Questions
Schulz: Member States Must Accept United States of Europe Or Leave EU Schulz: Member States Must Accept United States of Europe Or Leave EU
Knives Out For Heywood and Robbins Knives Out For Heywood and Robbins
Starmer: UK Should Remain in Single Market and Customs Union Starmer: UK Should Remain in Single Market and Customs Union
Order of the OTT: Guardian Says “We’ll All Starve” Due to Brexit Order of the OTT: Guardian Says “We’ll All Starve” Due to Brexit
Tweet that Sank the No Border Deal… For Now Tweet that Sank the No Border Deal… For Now
Sadiq and Sturgeon Deliberately Misleading Sadiq and Sturgeon Deliberately Misleading
DUP: Northern Ireland Must Leave EU on Same Terms As Rest of UK DUP: Northern Ireland Must Leave EU on Same Terms As Rest of UK
City Jobs Boom: Square Mile to Embark on Hiring Spree City Jobs Boom: Square Mile to Embark on Hiring Spree
Remainers Fibbing About Brexit Bill Remainers Fibbing About Brexit Bill
Order of the OTT: LSE Prof Claims “Brexit Is Our Vietnam” Order of the OTT: LSE Prof Claims “Brexit Is Our Vietnam”
Unilever U-Turn on Threat to Drop London Listing For Now Unilever U-Turn on Threat to Drop London Listing For Now
Brexdown: 10 People Driven Mad By Brexit Brexdown: 10 People Driven Mad By Brexit
Bad Al Flips at Gisela Bad Al Flips at Gisela
Tricky Start in Brussels Tricky Start in Brussels
Gilbert and George Come Out as Brexiteers Gilbert and George Come Out as Brexiteers
EU Game Teaches Kids to “Collect More Taxes” EU Game Teaches Kids to “Collect More Taxes”