Labour’s Second Round of Student Debt Fibs

When Corbyn gave the impression during the election campaign that student debts would be cancelled it was a crucial vote winner. After the election when it was pointed out that this was unaffordable John McDonnell pointed to the manifesto small print and said it would only apply to new students. Luke Pollard in his Plymouth swing seat doesn’t appear to be troubling himself with small print, he’s promising Labour will abolish existing student debts. Luke is no fool so this surely can’t be an accident, the former leading light of the Progress faction has even put a picture of Jeremy Corbyn on the leaflet…

Understandably the Tories are pushing this hard:

I can’t believe that Labour are shamefully still misleading students on their student debt pledge. 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/17rQbvgSOX — Will Quince MP (@willquince) December 6, 2017

Will student voters notice?