Jezza Backs Sick Coffin Stunt Targetting Female Tory MP

Sick-minded Labour activists used a coffin in an intimidating publicity stunt targeting a female Tory MP this week – only to be backed by leader Jeremy Corbyn. Totnes Labour Party members paraded a coffin through the Devon town before leaving it outside Sarah Wollaston’s constituency office. Ostensibly, the march was a campaign on the NHS. But protest invoked the worst possible echoes…

Dr Wollaston said:

“The crass insensitivity of delivering a coffin effigy to a woman MP seems to have passed some people by. My office has already been repeatedly targeted with aggressive vandalism by those who can’t abide reasoned debate and want to make it harder for people to access their MP.”

Moderate Labour MP Ben Bradshaw tweeted supportively of her “Memo to any @UKLabour members at this event: @SarahWollaston fights tirelessly for NHS and Social Care as @CommonsHealth chair.” Advising them, “Next time, go canvassing.”

Guido understands Dr Wollaston and her staff were upset and distressed by the incident. A spokesman for Jeremy Corbyn said:

“Decisions about demonstrations and who carries them out are a matter for them.”

Thanks to Corbyn’s Labour, these disturbing mob tactics will soon be in your town…