“Technical Problems” With Hammond’s Plane

UK Chancellor Hammond late for regular finance ministers meeting because of technical problems with his plane, I am told. All other ministers are in. He’s due here imminently. pic.twitter.com/bOQDPWHDqr — Mark Stone (@Stone_SkyNews) December 5, 2017

Today’s Times has a belter of a story about the MoD banning Philip Hammond from using RAF planes and helicopters until the Treasury settles his jet-setting bills. An epic tale of briefing and counter-briefing after Team Hammond dubbed Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson “Private Pike” in the Mail on Sunday.

Yesterday Hammond was late for his meeting with EU finance ministers – journalists were told “because of technical problems with his plane”. Were the technical problems that the RAF wouldn’t let him on board?