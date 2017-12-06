Santa Bone Delivers Presents in Brussels

A lot of work has clearly gone into Peter Bone’s excellent Christmas card this year. Think we have an idea what he thinks we should give them in the Brexit bill…

Quote of the Day

Former public schoolboy Chuka Umunna told the  ‘Exit From Brexit Dinner’…

“Remainians, Remoaners, I don’t care what the label is, I’m proud. It’s fashionable to label everyone in this room as the liberal metropolitan elite . . . This caricature is promoted by a bunch of former public schoolboys!” 

