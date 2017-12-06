Why Do Corbyn and May Make Random Rambling Ranty Statements at PMQs?

Interesting theory from the BBC’s Joey D’Urso – are Jeremy Corbyn’s random ranty rambling non-questions at PMQs deliberately off topic because when clipped up into short videos and pumped out on social media they go viral with his followers? Every week Labour clip his statements and they get hundreds of thousands of views. They seem irrelevant to the small number who watch PMQs live, but look much better as stand alone Facebook videos.

The same theory could explain why Theresa May’s pre-scripted attacks on Corbyn often seem entirely irrelevant to the question:

Though perhaps we are giving them too much credit and they’re both just dire at PMQs.

December 6, 2017 at 3:51 pm



Quote of the Day

Sky’s Faisal Islam on the mood in Parliament at the moment:

“It’s a totally febrile atmosphere here. It’s kind of like Game of Thrones meets House of Cards – and if you chuck in the Labour Party – Laurel and Hardy too.”

