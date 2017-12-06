Why Do Corbyn and May Make Random Rambling Ranty Statements at PMQs?

Interesting theory from the BBC’s Joey D’Urso – are Jeremy Corbyn’s random ranty rambling non-questions at PMQs deliberately off topic because when clipped up into short videos and pumped out on social media they go viral with his followers? Every week Labour clip his statements and they get hundreds of thousands of views. They seem irrelevant to the small number who watch PMQs live, but look much better as stand alone Facebook videos.

Why does Jeremy Corbyn go on these long, scripted rants at PMQs about how bad the Tories are, which aren’t topical, and don’t ask a question? Because when clipped up and put on social media, it’s a pretty effective piece of political communication. And still will be in a month. pic.twitter.com/dfsnUuzBcx — Joey D’Urso (@josephmdurso) December 6, 2017

The same theory could explain why Theresa May’s pre-scripted attacks on Corbyn often seem entirely irrelevant to the question:

Why is Theresa May going on a pre-prepared, non-topical rant against Corbyn, rather than responding to him? Because when clipped up and put on social media, it’s a pretty effective piece of political communication. And still will be in a month. On an issue aimed at young people. pic.twitter.com/UcodJVR9Jz — Joey D’Urso (@josephmdurso) December 6, 2017

Though perhaps we are giving them too much credit and they’re both just dire at PMQs.