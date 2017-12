Hi, I’m Tom Harwood and I’m running to be an NUS delegate… again.https://t.co/Jkq6pvCLd4 pic.twitter.com/jjkqXrE6i8 — Tom Harwood (@tomhfh) December 6, 2017

Tom Harwood is running the most honest NUS election campaign you will see, and he certainly has the best campaign video. He has already won the endorsement of Nick Boles, who says “Put this man in charge of Conservatives digital campaigning!” Speaking truth to the pious self-serving NUS lefties…