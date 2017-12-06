Davis: Economic Models Always Prove Wrong

Brexit Secretary David Davis on modelling the effects of leaving the EU: “I’m not a fan of economic models, they’ve all been proven wrong.” pic.twitter.com/PTlU8YegeH — Joey D’Urso (@josephmdurso) 6 December 2017

Davis admitting the government has carried out no Brexit impact assessments is not going to go down well.

Hilary Benn asks, “So the government hasn’t undertaken any impact assessments for the implications on leaving the EU for different sectors of the British economy?” David Davis – No. pic.twitter.com/6j0GMDL0m5 — Robert (@RobDunsmore) December 6, 2017

He’s got a point about economic models though…