Stanley Steals Nation’s Heart With Wife’s I’m A Celeb Poem

Stanley Johnson is proving quite the star on I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here. Last night’s episode featured a moving poem penned by his wife, to whom Stanley winningly declared his love. He’s going down very well with the fans…

Awwww .@StanleyPJohnson I’m in bits 😔 what an amazing loving man, and what a beautiful letter from his wife ❤️ #ImACeleb — Scarlett Moffatt (@ScarlettMoffatt) 4 December 2017

If you’re watching @imacelebrity with @StanleyPJohnson and you are not welling up or in bits, then I am sorry but you are not bloody human… #ImACeleb #AmazingLetter #AmazingPoem pic.twitter.com/qfuvjU27Rp — Samantha Quek (@SamanthaQuek) 4 December 2017

Stanley is providing almost all of the show’s laughs. Here he is rallying the troops before Toff’s bushtucker trial and singing a song about driving an Audi to an Aldi.

The life lessons are coming in thick and fast for @StanleyPJohnson! 😂 #ExtraCamp pic.twitter.com/L1YyNxmLoT — I’m A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) 4 December 2017

Nothing like the optimisim of Campmates who’ve escaped doing a Bushtucker Trial #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/mPUbi91ASA — I’m A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) 4 December 2017

