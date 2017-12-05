Stanley Steals Nation’s Heart With Wife’s I’m A Celeb Poem

Stanley Johnson is proving quite the star on I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here. Last night’s episode featured a moving poem penned by his wife, to whom Stanley winningly declared his love. He’s going down very well with the fans…

Stanley is providing almost all of the show’s laughs. Here he is rallying the troops before Toff’s bushtucker trial and singing a song about driving an Audi to an Aldi.

King of the jungle?

December 5, 2017 at 11:27 am



Quote of the Day

Juncker does May a favour:

“She’s a tough negotiator, not an easy one.”

