Shadow Cabinet Brexit Positions in Full

John McDonnell: we must leave the single market to respect the referendum result Tom Watson: we should stay in the single market and customs union permanently Jon Ashworth, Jenny Chapman: we have to leave the single market Diane Abbott: we should keep freedom of movement Jeremy Corbyn, Keir Starmer: freedom of movement ends with Brexit Barry Gardiner: staying in the customs union would be a disaster Corbyn: whipped vote against single market and customs union membership Starmer: we should stay in the single market and customs union (which means keeping free movement)

Starmer himself is all over the place, both arguing freedom of movement should end and also saying we should stay in the single market, an outcome which is not possible. Corbyn whipped his MPs to vote against single market and customs union membership – he even sacked rebels on this – now Labour’s Brexit Secretary says it is party policy. This shambles is just the among the Shadow Cabinet, let alone backbenchers…