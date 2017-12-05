Shadow Cabinet Brexit Positions in Full

John McDonnell: we must leave the single market to respect the referendum result
Tom Watson: we should stay in the single market and customs union permanently
Jon Ashworth, Jenny Chapman: we have to leave the single market
Diane Abbott: we should keep freedom of movement
Jeremy Corbyn, Keir Starmer: freedom of movement ends with Brexit
Barry Gardiner: staying in the customs union would be a disaster
Corbyn: whipped vote against single market and customs union membership
Starmer: we should stay in the single market and customs union (which means keeping free movement)
Starmer himself is all over the place, both arguing freedom of movement should end and also saying we should stay in the single market, an outcome which is not possible. Corbyn whipped his MPs to vote against single market and customs union membership – he even sacked rebels on this – now Labour’s Brexit Secretary says it is party policy. This shambles is just the among the Shadow Cabinet, let alone backbenchers…