Order of the OTT: Guardian Says “We’ll All Starve” Due to Brexit

On the front page of the Guardian website last night, apparently “we’ll all starve” due to a labour shortage caused by Brexit. Clearly the Kent winemaker quoted in the story wasn’t being entirely serious. Not that you’d know that from the write up.
Noel Gallagher tells NME…
“Fuck Jeremy Corbyn. He’s a Communist…. the communists don’t care about the aspirational.”