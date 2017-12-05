Andrew Murray: Let Galloway Back in Labour

Senior Corbyn lieutenant and Unite chief of staff Andrew Murray has called for ‘Gorgeous’ George Galloway to be re-admitted to the Labour Party. The Morning Star ran this briefing:

“It is “long past time” for the “vicious, illegal and disgraceful decision to expel George Galloway from the Labour Party” to be overturned, Andrew Murray said yesterday. The Unite chief of staff, who was a long-time chairman of the Stop the War Coalition, praised Mr Galloway for his role in “the leadership of that movement” which organised the largest march in Britain’s history against the Iraq war on February 15 2003. His backing could be significant as he is close to Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and helped run the party’s highly successful 2017 election campaign.”

Galloway – no doubt spotting his way back in – has been talking-up longtime ally Corbyn for the best part of two years. Galloway recently compared Corbyn to Winston Churchill…

He did, however, stand as an independent against Labour in the Manchester Gorton by-election. It’s also doubtful whether senior members of the Shadow Cabinet would approve of Galloway’s rehabilitation, especially considering the women’s PLP have heard speeches saying he should never be let back in. Could the cat finally get the cream?

