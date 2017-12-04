Steve Hilton to Donald Trump: Give Britain “Big, Beautiful Trade Deal”

.@SteveHiltonx: “The best thing [@POTUS] can do is give @theresa_may a big, beautiful trade deal that will show that Brexit is a success.” pic.twitter.com/yIpIZ6xOiP — FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) 3 December 2017

Steve Hilton, Cameron’s former barefoot guru, is dishing out strategy advice on Fox News these days, and this isn’t a bad idea for the President to consider. As recompense for his terrible tweeting last week he should get the UK-USA trade deal done. If the Trump does railroad a good trail deal through, Guido will be waving the US flag on the Mall when he visits…