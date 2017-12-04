Sadiq and Sturgeon Deliberately Misleading

Sadiq Khan is disingenuously claiming Theresa May has agreed to let Northern Ireland stay in the single market and customs union:

Huge ramifications for London if Theresa May has conceded that it’s possible for part of the UK to remain within the single market & customs union after Brexit. Londoners overwhelmingly voted to remain in the EU and a similar deal here could protect tens of thousands of jobs. — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) December 4, 2017

Nicola Sturgeon has chucked the word “effectively” in, so she isn’t lying as much as Sadiq, but still:

If one part of UK can retain regulatory alignment with EU and effectively stay in the single market (which is the right solution for Northern Ireland) there is surely no good practical reason why others can’t. — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) December 4, 2017

As Rupert Harrison points out, regulatory alignment on both sides of the Irish border is not the same as Northern Ireland staying in the single market and customs union:

To save a week of pointless commentary can we all agree that “regulatory alignment” in some key areas is not the same as staying in the single market or the customs union? — Rupert Harrison (@rbrharrison) December 4, 2017

Sadiq is lying, Sturgeon is deliberately misleading, and the pro-Remain media are lapping it up…

UPDATE: Brussels correspondents calling Khan out for his deliberate fib:

She hasn’t

Text says: In absence of agreed solutions UK will ensure that there is continued regulatory alignment from those rules of internal market and customs union which, now or in the future, support North South co-operation and protection of the Good Friday agreement https://t.co/pXWIrk2xUR — Bruno Waterfield (@BrunoBrussels) December 4, 2017