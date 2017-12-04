Now Stop Funding Hate Targets NSPCC

Stop Funding Hate, the anti-press freedom campaign behind advertising boycotts of newspapers, has plumbed new depths this morning – hounding the NSPCC on Twitter. The children’s charity ran a promotion in the Sunday Express yesterday, causing Stop Funding Hate to tweet out the NSPCC’s handle and attempt to set their Twitter trolls on them. The NSPCC often runs campaigns and promotions in newspapers – it runs a ‘Block the Bullying’ campaign in the Sun for example. Perhaps it should come as no surprise that Stop Funding Hate are opposed to anti-bullying campaigns. 

The NSPCC knows appealing to millions of Sun and Express readers for support and donations is a sensible way to help children – yet the cranks at Stop Funding Hate want their army of vicious trolls to target them for it. The mask slips on this nasty press freedom-hating campaign…

