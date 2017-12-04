Loony Chris Williamson Still Loving Castro

Chris Williamson happy once again to lavish praise on the regime of Fidel Castro. No mention, of course, of the forced labour camps set-up by the Castro regime which saw thousands of homosexuals, Jehovah’s witnesses and others imprisoned in misery. No mention of Castro routinely referring to gay people as “faggots” and “worms”. No mention that HIV positive people in Cuba were forced into quarantine and that gay students were expelled from universities. Williamson, a shadow minister remember, wants “the legacy of Fidel to continue”…

