Corbynistas Turn on Rayner and Thornberry

Angela Rayner’s odds to be the next Labour leader are moving out after the Corbynistas turned on her over the weekend. Rayner publicly slapped down Momentum’s purge of centrist councillors and refused to sign the Corbyn loyalty test. She had been tipped as the potential left candidate to succeed Corbyn, now prominent Corbynistas Max Shanly, Aaron Bastani and Skwawkbox, often outriders for the Leader’s office, are throwing her under a bus:

Meanwhile Emily Thornberry, the current favourite to succeed Jezza, is also getting it in the neck from lefty Twitter trolls after she defended Israel and said anyone who questions its right to exist should be kicked out of Labour (bad news for Seumas et al). Almost as if the ambitious Rayner and Thornberry winning some positive coverage in the press has seen the Corbynistas want to take them down a peg…