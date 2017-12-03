McDonnell Skewered Over Labour’s Slippery Sums

John McDonnell was again unable to put a figure on the cost of nationalisation or on lifting the public sector pay cap this morning during a masterful skewering of Labour’s economic fantasies. Interviewed on Sunday With Paterson, McDonnell was first confronted on Labour’s slippery sums and their tendency to change. Then the Shadow Chancellor repeated his mantra that nationalisation “will pay for itself”. He claimed it would be “cost free”…

Finally, McDonnell was unable to give a figure for lifting the public sector pay cap. He said: “we’ve costed it within the thing”…

Not a good interview, especially since the Shadow Chancellor has been asked the very same questions on his last few broadcast appearances. Must stop forgetting that iPad…

December 3, 2017 at 10:39 am



Jess Phillips responds to reports that David Davis could resign in protest if Damian Green is sacked:

“What made you want to become an MP” “Great question, I really wanted to fight hard so people can wank at work”

