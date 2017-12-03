McDonnell Skewered Over Labour’s Slippery Sums

.@johnmcdonnellMP on Labour’s “changing” figures: “We took the view expressed to us by a large no. of economists that not only our figures were sound, but were conservative estimates” #Paterson pic.twitter.com/OAtoUBroqF — Sunday with Paterson (@RidgeOnSunday) 3 December 2017

John McDonnell was again unable to put a figure on the cost of nationalisation or on lifting the public sector pay cap this morning during a masterful skewering of Labour’s economic fantasies. Interviewed on Sunday With Paterson, McDonnell was first confronted on Labour’s slippery sums and their tendency to change. Then the Shadow Chancellor repeated his mantra that nationalisation “will pay for itself”. He claimed it would be “cost free”…

What is the figure for nationalisation? Labour’s @johnmcdonnellMP said there’s no figure on it because of the debate over whether it is/isn’t cost effective #Paterson pic.twitter.com/l9u0m96O70 — Sunday with Paterson (@RidgeOnSunday) 3 December 2017

Finally, McDonnell was unable to give a figure for lifting the public sector pay cap. He said: “we’ve costed it within the thing”…

What would the cost be of lifting public sector pay cap? Shadow Chancellor @johnmcdonnellMP says “we’ve costed it” #Paterson pic.twitter.com/ikgSf6BXrO — Sunday with Paterson (@RidgeOnSunday) 3 December 2017

Not a good interview, especially since the Shadow Chancellor has been asked the very same questions on his last few broadcast appearances. Must stop forgetting that iPad…