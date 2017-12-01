City Jobs Boom: Square Mile to Embark on Hiring Spree

Remember that mass exodus from the City of London that was supposed to happen after the vote to Leave? Turns out the opposite is the case. City AM reports this morning that “City firms are set to embark on a hiring spree next year”. Data from City recruiter Hays reveals that more than two-thirds of financial services firms are planning to hire more staff in the next 12 months. Their MD Mark Staniland says:

“It’s promising that despite market uncertainty, financial organisations are continuing to hire as regulatory changes come into play and digital advancements are creating the need for organisations to constantly adapt and remain up-to-date.”

City AM says “high demand for staff” has been “driven by double-digit salary growth for new hires in the capital”. A jobs boom in the City, #DespiteBrexit…

Tags: ,
December 1, 2017 at 11:51 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Brexit minister Robin Walker:

“We have not edited or redacted reports… we have collated information in a way that doesn’t include some material.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Remainers Fibbing About Brexit Bill Remainers Fibbing About Brexit Bill
Order of the OTT: LSE Prof Claims “Brexit Is Our Vietnam” Order of the OTT: LSE Prof Claims “Brexit Is Our Vietnam”
Unilever U-Turn on Threat to Drop London Listing For Now Unilever U-Turn on Threat to Drop London Listing For Now
Brexdown: 10 People Driven Mad By Brexit Brexdown: 10 People Driven Mad By Brexit
Bad Al Flips at Gisela Bad Al Flips at Gisela
Tricky Start in Brussels Tricky Start in Brussels
Gilbert and George Come Out as Brexiteers Gilbert and George Come Out as Brexiteers
EU Game Teaches Kids to “Collect More Taxes” EU Game Teaches Kids to “Collect More Taxes”
Siemens to Cut European Jobs, Expand in UK Siemens to Cut European Jobs, Expand in UK
WATCH: DD Meets Cliff Edge WATCH: DD Meets Cliff Edge
Just 12% of MPs Vote to Stay in Customs Union Just 12% of MPs Vote to Stay in Customs Union
Unilever’s Remain Ultra CEO Threatens to Drop London Listing Unilever’s Remain Ultra CEO Threatens to Drop London Listing
Sunday Show Highlights Sunday Show Highlights
Brexit Day: 11PM 29 March 2019 Brexit Day: 11PM 29 March 2019
Britain Happier Despite Brexit Britain Happier Despite Brexit
BBC Home of #DespiteBrexit BBC Home of #DespiteBrexit
EU Budget: €2 Million on ‘Cheese Storage’ EU Budget: €2 Million on ‘Cheese Storage’
Catalans Vote for Independence Catalans Vote for Independence
European Council Orders 4000 Bottles of Champagne European Council Orders 4000 Bottles of Champagne
EU Flag Flies in Farage’s Favourite Boozer EU Flag Flies in Farage’s Favourite Boozer