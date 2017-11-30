Naz Shah Now Against Promoting Extremist Content on Twitter

Naz Shah is getting very angry in the Commons about Trump promoting “extremist content” on Twitter. That’s the same Naz Shah who posted that Jews should be kicked out of the Middle East, warned “the Jews are rallying” and shared pro-Hamas tweets. Stunning lack of self-awareness.

UPDATE: Tory MP Andrew Percy comments:

“Everyone agrees Britain First are a disgusting set of hate peddlers, though the Labour Party are in no position to lecture on this matter. Not only have scores of their members shared extremist content or peddled racist conspiracy theories, they are led by a man who openly describes a terrorist organisations that wish to wipe out an entire race of people as his ‘friends’. Of course President Trump should be called out on his tweets, though Labour might do well to spend as much time on their own problem with extremism.”

November 30, 2017 at 11:21 am



