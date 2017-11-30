“Let’s Just Be Calm” – Despite Brexit Banking Double Bubble

A classic day of #DespiteBrexit in the City. First up German central banker Andreas Dombret, a board member of the Bundesbank, called for financial services clearing to stay in London:

“At all events, London will remain one of the world’s leading financial centres. That is why creativity and a truly global outlook will be necessary in order to place future cooperation between the EU27 and the United Kingdom on a solid legal footing. For one thing is also clear – the world’s fast-growing regions are not going to stand idly by while Europe indulges in navel gazing.”

While Italian bank Unicredit said so-called Brexit ‘disruption’ is “much ado about nothing”. Jean Pierre Mustier, Unicredit boss said:

“Let’s just be calm. [London] will remain an important centre for expertise.”

Surely the FT can’t ignore these…