“Let’s Just Be Calm” – Despite Brexit Banking Double Bubble

A classic day of #DespiteBrexit in the City. First up German central banker Andreas Dombret, a board member of the Bundesbank, called for financial services clearing to stay in London:

“At all events, London will remain one of the world’s leading financial centres. That is why creativity and a truly global outlook will be necessary in order to place future cooperation between the EU27 and the United Kingdom on a solid legal footing. For one thing is also clear – the world’s fast-growing regions are not going to stand idly by while Europe indulges in navel gazing.”

While Italian bank Unicredit said so-called Brexit ‘disruption’ is “much ado about nothing”. Jean Pierre Mustier, Unicredit boss said:

“Let’s just be calm. [London] will remain an important centre for expertise.”

Surely the FT can’t ignore these…

Tags: ,
November 30, 2017 at 4:29 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Brexit minister Robin Walker:

“We have not edited or redacted reports… we have collated information in a way that doesn’t include some material.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Remainers Fibbing About Brexit Bill Remainers Fibbing About Brexit Bill
Order of the OTT: LSE Prof Claims “Brexit Is Our Vietnam” Order of the OTT: LSE Prof Claims “Brexit Is Our Vietnam”
Unilever U-Turn on Threat to Drop London Listing For Now Unilever U-Turn on Threat to Drop London Listing For Now
Brexdown: 10 People Driven Mad By Brexit Brexdown: 10 People Driven Mad By Brexit
Bad Al Flips at Gisela Bad Al Flips at Gisela
Tricky Start in Brussels Tricky Start in Brussels
Gilbert and George Come Out as Brexiteers Gilbert and George Come Out as Brexiteers
EU Game Teaches Kids to “Collect More Taxes” EU Game Teaches Kids to “Collect More Taxes”
Siemens to Cut European Jobs, Expand in UK Siemens to Cut European Jobs, Expand in UK
WATCH: DD Meets Cliff Edge WATCH: DD Meets Cliff Edge
Just 12% of MPs Vote to Stay in Customs Union Just 12% of MPs Vote to Stay in Customs Union
Unilever’s Remain Ultra CEO Threatens to Drop London Listing Unilever’s Remain Ultra CEO Threatens to Drop London Listing
Sunday Show Highlights Sunday Show Highlights
Brexit Day: 11PM 29 March 2019 Brexit Day: 11PM 29 March 2019
Britain Happier Despite Brexit Britain Happier Despite Brexit
BBC Home of #DespiteBrexit BBC Home of #DespiteBrexit
EU Budget: €2 Million on ‘Cheese Storage’ EU Budget: €2 Million on ‘Cheese Storage’
Catalans Vote for Independence Catalans Vote for Independence
European Council Orders 4000 Bottles of Champagne European Council Orders 4000 Bottles of Champagne
EU Flag Flies in Farage’s Favourite Boozer EU Flag Flies in Farage’s Favourite Boozer