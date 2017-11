Commiserations over the years are due to our many rivals, for three years in a row we have won the political category at the Vuelio industry awards.

Guido Fawkes wins Best Political Blog at the 2017 Vuelio Blog Awards pic.twitter.com/T1KfAgLG4v — Ross Kempsell (@rosskempsell) November 24, 2017

We’re going to to have to get a bigger shelf…