Chuka Lying About Boris and Brexit Bill

Chuka Umunna has emailed supporters this morning claiming “Boris Johnson, the Foreign Secretary, said that the Government wouldn’t pay a penny in a divorce settlement – Europe could go and whistle, he said”This is a lie that keeps being repeated by hardline Remainers.

This is what Boris said, from Hansard: “the sums that I have seen that they propose to demand from this country seem to me to be extortionate, and I think that to “go whistle” is an entirely appropriate expression”. Very clearly he says the EU can “go whistle” for “extortionate” … “sums that I have seen that they propose” (which were the reports of €100 billion at the time). All along Boris has said Britain will pay what it owes. In August he said“Of course we will meet our obligations. We are law-abiding, bill-paying people. We certainly have to meet our obligations”. Chuka’s claim that Boris said we “wouldn’t pay a penny” is a straight lie…

H/T @mrharrycole
Tags: ,
People: /
November 30, 2017 at 12:03 pm



Quote of the Day

Brexit minister Robin Walker:

“We have not edited or redacted reports… we have collated information in a way that doesn’t include some material.”

