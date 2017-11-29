Why did the white-coat become a turncoat?

“The reduction of maximum bet levels was the only modification likely to be effective as a harm minimization strategy for problem gamblers”, was the conclusion of research into electronic gaming machines published in 2005.

This was peer-reviewed and placed in the Journal of Gambling Studies, having been compiled by several academics from the University of Sydney Australia, including Alex Blaszczynski.

Alex gets around a bit. His discredited Reno Model, named after Reno in Nevada, was used to help promote the spread of casino gambling. He finds time to visit London to attend the annual event held by GambleAware, which used to be called the Responsible Gambling Trust (RGT).

He authored a report for the RGT with the Nottingham Trent Uni linked white-coats Parke, brother Parke and partner Rigbye. He even joined the Responsible Gambling Strategy Board (RGSB).

The RGT was unable to recommend a stake reduction to reduce FOBT harm in 2016, over 11 years since Alex identified that as the only modification that would work. Similarly, the RSGB ignored Alex’s 2005 research when advising DCMS on FOBTs earlier this year.

Alex is one of only five members of the Independent Research Review Panel which advises the RGT, RGSB and the Gambling Commission.

His advice must be “independent” of his previous research!

Content produced and sponsored by Campaign for Fairer Gambling
