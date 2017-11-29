Tulip Siddiq Threatens Pregnant Channel 4 News Producer

Labour MP Tulip Siddiq is accused of threatening a pregnant Channel 4 News reporter this weekend as they reported on her connections to Bangladesh’s repressive government. Siddiq has barely been off the airwaves scoring political points about the Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe affair, yet she has said nothing about another prisoner, a British-trained barrister called Ahmad bin Quasem. Human rights groups say he was was abducted in Bangladesh by government agents. Siddiq’s aunt is Bangladesh’s controversial Prime Minister Shekih Hasina – it’s said a phone call from Siddiq could free Ahmad. When Channel 4 News confronted her over this, things didn’t go well…

Siddiq refused to answer questions and repeatedly said to reporter Alex Thomson: “be very careful”. She then said to a pregnant Channel 4 producer:

“Hope you have a great birth, because child labour is hard”.

Channel 4 has complained to Labour about this remark, which it said was “an apparently threatening comment”. Siddiq is clearly spooked – she has reported Channel 4 to the police, which definitely doesn’t make her look guilty at all. Extraordinary malice, implying Alex Thomson was racist, menacing comment to pregnant producer, thuggish behaviour from aide… Not really behaviour becoming of a member of the Women and Equalities select committee…

Tags:
People:
November 29, 2017 at 7:54 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Emily Thornberry wishes the England rugby team well:

“I will of course be waving my St George’s flag.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Donald Trump Re-Tweets Britain First’s Jayda Fransen Donald Trump Re-Tweets Britain First’s Jayda Fransen
Tulip: I’m Sorry Tulip: I’m Sorry
Remainers Fibbing About Brexit Bill Remainers Fibbing About Brexit Bill
Pidcock Scaremongering Over Universal Credit Pidcock Scaremongering Over Universal Credit
Order of the OTT: LSE Prof Claims “Brexit Is Our Vietnam” Order of the OTT: LSE Prof Claims “Brexit Is Our Vietnam”
Daily Politics on Number 10 Daily Politics on Number 10
Top Rennard Ally New LibDem CEO Top Rennard Ally New LibDem CEO
Unilever U-Turn on Threat to Drop London Listing For Now Unilever U-Turn on Threat to Drop London Listing For Now
Labour Spreads BBC’s Incorrect Universal Credit Story Labour Spreads BBC’s Incorrect Universal Credit Story
Brexdown: 10 People Driven Mad By Brexit Brexdown: 10 People Driven Mad By Brexit
BBC’s Unfortunate Corbyn Subtitle Typo BBC’s Unfortunate Corbyn Subtitle Typo
Kev Fancies Theresa Kev Fancies Theresa
John Sentamu Puts His Dog Collar Back On John Sentamu Puts His Dog Collar Back On
McDonnell’s Favourite Asset Manager Operates Offshore McDonnell’s Favourite Asset Manager Operates Offshore
Five More Years of Kay Five More Years of Kay
Tricky Start in Brussels Tricky Start in Brussels
Indy Retracts Animal Sentience Story Indy Retracts Animal Sentience Story
Viral Animal Sentience Fake News Story Seen by Two Million Viral Animal Sentience Fake News Story Seen by Two Million
Labour Suspends Ivan Lewis Labour Suspends Ivan Lewis
IPSO Clears Kavanagh Column IPSO Clears Kavanagh Column