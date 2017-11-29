Tulip Not Being Honest About Her Close Links to Bangladesh Government

Tulip Siddiq said in her statement this morning that “some members of my family are involved in politics in Bangladesh” but insisted “I have no capability nor desire to inﬂuence politics in Bangladesh”. Looking at her past tweets, this just isn’t true. Tulip boasted of facilitating meetings with the Bangladeshi Prime Minister’s office, meeting government ministers, attending parties and even helping them improve their online presence. Another tweet places her at dinner with the Bangladeshi PM after Tulip became an MP.

The Bangladesh government led by Siddiq’s aunt has been condemned by Human Rights Watch for killing and disappearing political opponents, as well as a “sustained attack” on freedom of speech and homosexuals. Siddiq claimed today that she has nothing to do with them. Judging from her tweets that just isn’t true…

Quote of the Day

Noel Gallagher tells NME…

“Fuck Jeremy Corbyn. He’s a Communist…. the communists don’t care about the aspirational.”

