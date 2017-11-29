Tulip Apologises Unreservedly

Tulip Siddiq says sorry for this:

“I want to apologise unreservedly for my comments to Channel 4’s producer, which were an off-hand and ill-judged attempt to deal with what I felt was a hostile situation. I would never want to upset her and I hope she accepts my apology.

With regard to the Channel 4 news report itself, and as I made clear prior to the event on Saturday. I was born in London and serve as a British Member of Parliament. The focus of my work is spent on delivering for the residents of Hampstead and Kilburn who elected me to represent them.

The fact that some members of my family are involved in politics in Bangladesh has long been a matter of public record which I have not hidden from. That said, I have no capability nor desire to inﬂuence politics in Bangladesh.”