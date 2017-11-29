Tulip Apologises Unreservedly

Tulip Siddiq says sorry for this:

“I want to apologise unreservedly for my comments to Channel 4’s producer, which were an off-hand and ill-judged attempt to deal with what I felt was a hostile situation. I would never want to upset her and I hope she accepts my apology.

With regard to the Channel 4 news report itself, and as I made clear prior to the event on Saturday. I was born in London and serve as a British Member of Parliament. The focus of my work is spent on delivering for the residents of Hampstead and Kilburn who elected me to represent them.

The fact that some members of my family are involved in politics in Bangladesh has long been a matter of public record which I have not hidden from. That said, I have no capability nor desire to inﬂuence politics in Bangladesh.”

Yet she thinks she has the capability to influence politics in Iran. What was she thinking?

Tags:
People:
November 29, 2017 at 11:52 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Emily Thornberry wishes the England rugby team well:

“I will of course be waving my St George’s flag.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Donald Trump Re-Tweets Britain First’s Jayda Fransen Donald Trump Re-Tweets Britain First’s Jayda Fransen
Tulip: I’m Sorry Tulip: I’m Sorry
Remainers Fibbing About Brexit Bill Remainers Fibbing About Brexit Bill
Pidcock Scaremongering Over Universal Credit Pidcock Scaremongering Over Universal Credit
Order of the OTT: LSE Prof Claims “Brexit Is Our Vietnam” Order of the OTT: LSE Prof Claims “Brexit Is Our Vietnam”
Daily Politics on Number 10 Daily Politics on Number 10
Top Rennard Ally New LibDem CEO Top Rennard Ally New LibDem CEO
Unilever U-Turn on Threat to Drop London Listing For Now Unilever U-Turn on Threat to Drop London Listing For Now
Labour Spreads BBC’s Incorrect Universal Credit Story Labour Spreads BBC’s Incorrect Universal Credit Story
Brexdown: 10 People Driven Mad By Brexit Brexdown: 10 People Driven Mad By Brexit
BBC’s Unfortunate Corbyn Subtitle Typo BBC’s Unfortunate Corbyn Subtitle Typo
Kev Fancies Theresa Kev Fancies Theresa
John Sentamu Puts His Dog Collar Back On John Sentamu Puts His Dog Collar Back On
McDonnell’s Favourite Asset Manager Operates Offshore McDonnell’s Favourite Asset Manager Operates Offshore
Five More Years of Kay Five More Years of Kay
Tricky Start in Brussels Tricky Start in Brussels
Indy Retracts Animal Sentience Story Indy Retracts Animal Sentience Story
Viral Animal Sentience Fake News Story Seen by Two Million Viral Animal Sentience Fake News Story Seen by Two Million
Labour Suspends Ivan Lewis Labour Suspends Ivan Lewis
IPSO Clears Kavanagh Column IPSO Clears Kavanagh Column