Thornberry Throws Green With Trick Question

“Is he happy to be held to the same standards in government that he required of others whilst he was in opposition?” @EmilyThornberry to @DamianGreen pic.twitter.com/BiANtjabHk — BBC Daily Politics and Sunday Politics (@daily_politics) November 29, 2017

Deft opening move from Emily Thornberry, who threw Damian Green by asking if he was happy to be held to the same standards in government that he required of others whilst in opposition. A startled Damian thought what we are all thinking. Turns out cunning Thorners was talking about an old PMQ he once asked on the NHS…