Remainers Fibbing About ‘Brexit Bill’

If you believe these Remain ultras this morning, the “Brexit bill” we are paying is £100 billion. This figure is from the FT’s report – though what Bradshaw, Doughty and Lammy aren’t telling their followers is that the FT article makes clear we are only actually going to pay half that amount. Deliberately not using the net figure to inflate the number… tut tut.

In any case, even calling this a “Brexit bill” is misleading. Half of the £50 billion-ish figure is simply our continuing contribution during the transition. As Henry Newman points out, the rest is what we would have paid if we had remained. It is not a new bill caused by Brexit. Sensible Brexiters are staying calm and not believing the Remainer hype – this is cash we just owe, and it will all be worth it when we leave…