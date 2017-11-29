Layoffs at Buzzfeed UK

Layoffs at the “Buzz”, Commercial, News, and Admin teams at Buzzfeed UK announced in an all-staff email this evening:

“As our strategy evolves, we need to evolve our organization, too – particularly our Business team, which was built to support direct sold advertising but will need to bring in different, more diverse expertise to support these new lines of business. Unfortunately, this means we have to say goodbye to some talented colleagues whose work has helped us tremendously. In the US, we are restructuring select functions of the Business team, including Sales, Creative, Client Services, Ad Solutions, and Marketing, to better support our diversifying revenue model. In the UK, we are realigning the organization to focus on content for global audiences and our core U.K. News beats — investigations, politics, media, and social justice — and intend to make reductions across Buzz, Commercial, News, and Admin as a result. We will communicate today with everyone impacted by these changes. I’d like to thank the departing employees for their many contributions to BuzzFeed. They will be missed, and I know they will go on to do big things in the future.”

Those losses and bumper salaries starting to bite…