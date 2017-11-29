Layoffs at Buzzfeed UK

Layoffs at the “Buzz”, Commercial, News, and Admin teams at Buzzfeed UK announced in an all-staff email this evening:

“As our strategy evolves, we need to evolve our organization, too – particularly our Business team, which was built to support direct sold advertising but will need to bring in different, more diverse expertise to support these new lines of business. Unfortunately, this means we have to say goodbye to some talented colleagues whose work has helped us tremendously. In the US, we are restructuring select functions of the Business team, including Sales, Creative, Client Services, Ad Solutions, and Marketing, to better support our diversifying revenue model. In the UK, we are realigning the organization to focus on content for global audiences and our core U.K. News beats — investigations, politics, media, and social justice — and intend to make reductions across Buzz, Commercial, News, and Admin as a result. We will communicate today with everyone impacted by these changes. I’d like to thank the departing employees for their many contributions to BuzzFeed. They will be missed, and I know they will go on to do big things in the future.”

Those losses and bumper salaries starting to bite…

Tags:
November 29, 2017 at 4:29 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Noel Gallagher tells NME…

“Fuck Jeremy Corbyn. He’s a Communist…. the communists don’t care about the aspirational.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Labour Spreads BBC’s Incorrect Universal Credit Story Labour Spreads BBC’s Incorrect Universal Credit Story
BBC’s Unfortunate Corbyn Subtitle Typo BBC’s Unfortunate Corbyn Subtitle Typo
Five More Years of Kay Five More Years of Kay
Indy Retracts Animal Sentience Story Indy Retracts Animal Sentience Story
Viral Animal Sentience Fake News Story Seen by Two Million Viral Animal Sentience Fake News Story Seen by Two Million
Putin: Alex Salmond is Not a Kremlin Propagandist Putin: Alex Salmond is Not a Kremlin Propagandist
Owen, Piers, Guido Three-Way Owen, Piers, Guido Three-Way
Newsnight’s Royal Farce Newsnight’s Royal Farce
Paperchase Faces Backlash After Bowing to Anti-Press Freedom Cranks Paperchase Faces Backlash After Bowing to Anti-Press Freedom Cranks
Sunday Show Highlights Sunday Show Highlights
Royal Mail’s Tweets Deliver Truth About Nationalisation Royal Mail’s Tweets Deliver Truth About Nationalisation
Unilad Deleted From Facebook Unilad Deleted From Facebook
70 Million Reasons BuzzFeed Won’t Go Public 70 Million Reasons BuzzFeed Won’t Go Public
Sun Coffee Run to Broadcasting House Sun Coffee Run to Broadcasting House
Dods Shard Offices Infested With Maggots Dods Shard Offices Infested With Maggots
Byline Outs Russian Troll But It’s a Security Guard from Glasgow Byline Outs Russian Troll But It’s a Security Guard from Glasgow
IMPRESS Board Members Shared Tweets Trolling Laura K IMPRESS Board Members Shared Tweets Trolling Laura K
Brexiteers Livid With Telegraph Front Page Brexiteers Livid With Telegraph Front Page
BBC News Duped by Zanu PF Twitter BBC News Duped by Zanu PF Twitter
IPSO: Skwawkbox is Fake News IPSO: Skwawkbox is Fake News